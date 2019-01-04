Hydra Beer Company is Hosting its 2nd annual Mario Kart Tournament

Ladies and Gentlemen, start your engines! Hydra Beer Company in Sioux Falls is hosting a Mario Cart 64 Racing Tournament! This is where they determine who is the best of the best in the Sioux Empire! The event will take place on Saturday, January 19, 2019, at Hydra Beer Company's westside location on S. Shirley Avenue.

Think you got what it takes? Here are the requirements:

21+ to enter. Please have a valid ID. A $5 early registration fee buys your 1st beer and Grant's you a $2 off discount for the duration of the tournament. $10 day of tournament registration. The official race starts at 12:30 PM and goes until finished.

Official rules:

You must have a full tap beer to begin a round. Your beer must be empty at the end of the race. You must set your controller on the table and your kart must be at a complete stop in order to drink. Prizes will be awarded to 1st and 2nd place racers.

As a reminder, if you do plan on competing in this event, please have a designated driver with you or plan on calling a Lyft. Last years event featured over 20 divers and they expect even more competitors this year so if you plan on racing, get registered asap!