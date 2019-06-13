Hydra Beer Company Holding a Farewell Silent Auction

Well after 4 years of serving some of the best local beer in the Sioux Empire, Hydra Beer Company is saying goodbye. If you didn't hear the news, Lupulin Brewing Co. of Big Lake, Minnesota, has agreed to acquire Hydra Beer Co. and convert its brewing and taproom operations into its own according to the Argus Leader .

So with that in mind, Hydra wants to thank each and every one of their customers by having a farewell silent auction on Friday, June 28, 2019, from 5:00PM-1:00AM. Much of the Hydra branded items, banners, art, glassware, merchandise will be up for grabs. Hydra will continue to remain open following this event until the transition for Lupulin Brewing is complete.

Thank you Hydra Beer, for creating the ultimate combination of premium craft beers! So come on our for a night full of music, culture, craft beer and laughs at Hydra Beer Company silent auction event.