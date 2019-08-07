Hy-Vee/Sanford Health Legends For Kids Sets New Record in 2019

Hy-Vee/Sanford Health's Legends for Kids events and programs has set a new record of $255,000 raised for local youth sports organizations.

Since 2005, the two organizations have provided kids multiple camps covering all sports that are offered. Legends for Kids also gives organizations the chance to improve facilities through grants with the money that is raised. Between the camps, grants, scholarships, and fundraising, Legends for Kids has proved to be one of the best events that South Dakota has to offer.

Legends for Kids set a new profit record for 2019 with a total of $255,000 raised. $30,000 of the $255,000 has been designated to Folds of Honor, which provided scholarships to spouses and children of fallen service members.

The $255,000 is up from $220,000 in 2018. In total, Legends for Kids has now raised $2.35 million since 2005.

Records were also set in attendance this season at the different camps and events. 3,761 attended 12 different clinics that were offered. The Legends for Kids banquet at the Sanford Pentagon was attended by 1,047 people, and the Legends for Kids golf tournament had 472 participants.

Preparations for the 2020 event is underway. Next year's events will take place June 11-13 with the annual football camp scheduled for June 22-24.

More information regarding Legends for Kids, scholarship opportunities, and grant information can be found here.