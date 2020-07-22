Hy-Vee Will Hand Out Millions Of Masks Beginning Monday

It's becoming as common as heads of lettuce in a produce department.

Masks. Many retail businesses are requiring not only employees but customers to wear masks in their stores during this COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. And while Hy-Vee isn't requiring customers to wear them, they're making it really easy for you to do just that.

Beginning Monday, July 27 Hy-Vee will be handing out 3 million face masks to customers as they enter their stores. It's all in an effort to support the CDC's recommendation to wear masks in public.

Hy-Vee is calling the new initiative 'Mask Up To Shut COVID Down. It's Your Choice.'

So next week when you're doing your weekly shopping at your favorite Hy-Vee (mine is at 10th and Kiwanis), give a friendly 'Hello' to that person at the door and you'll get a friendly 'Hello' back...and a face mask in case you don't have one.

The Midwest grocer has been named one of the Top 3 supermarkets in America for it's handling of the COVID-19 crisis. You can read their Press Release here.