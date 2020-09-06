Hy-Vee Sanford Legends For Kids Raises Over $200k

There is nothing normal about 2020 and the Hy-Vee Sanford Legends for Kids Banquet and Camps found that out first hand this summer.

Forced to have to make adjustments, the Legends for Kids Banquet was moved from an in-person event in June to a virtual event in August.

Additionally, Legends for Kids had to cancel their annual free camps for the kids of the community due to COVID-19.

All that didn't stop them though from their mission of raising a ton of money for local organizations and scholarships.

This week, Hy-Vee Sanford Legends for Kids announced that they had raised $230,000 from their virtual banquet and auctions.

That money will go back to scholarships for high school students to pursue higher education, scholarships for military families through Folds of Honor, and grants to local organizations for capital improvements.

Grant applications are currently open and can be found on the Legends for Kids website and scholarship applications will open up in October and run through January of 2021.

Even though this year we didn't get to be all together in person to help out a great cause, it was awesome to see the continued support and money raised during a pandemic.

For more information on Legends for Kids and future events in 2021, you can visit their website.