Hy-Vee Recalls Salad in South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa

You are going to want to check your fridge for any unused Hy-Vee Spring Pasta Salad. Hy-Vee Inc., based in West Des Moines, Iowa, is voluntarily recalling its Hy-Vee Spring Pasta Salad due to the potential that it may be contaminated with Salmonella.

The recall includes Hy-Vee Spring Pasta Salads in both 1-pound and 3-pound containers produced between June 1 and July 13, 2018.

Hy-Vee has said 20 illnesses in South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, may have been caused by the salad. Customers are urged to throw the salad away or return it to their local store for a full refund.

According to Google Salmonella is described as a bacterium that occurs mainly in the intestine causing food poisoning.

