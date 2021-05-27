Hy-Vee Recalls Chicken Taco Kit for Allergy Risk

Food allergies can be really serious for some people. That is why a prepackaged meal has been recalled in grocery stores.

According to Dakota News Now, Hy-Vee is recalling a chicken street taco kit that was sold in its stores. The kit was supplied by Reser’s Fine Foods and within it is a Chipotle Crema Sauce that contains eggs. However eggs were not listed on the product as an ingredient which would create a serious, or even potentially deadly risk to those with a severe allergy to eggs.

If you purchased one of these chicken street taco kits and have an egg allergy, Hy-Vee says you should immediately dispose of it, or return the item to your nearest Hy-Vee store and get a refund.

The chicken street taco kit, which looks delicious, was sold in Hy-Vee stores across eight states: Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Thankfully no one has reported any illness related to the consumption of this food.

Egg allergies are no joke. According to Mayo Clinic, the onset of egg allergy symptoms can start within hours to as little as a few minutes. Kids as young as infancy can develop egg allergies but most kids outgrow them. Not everyone outgrows egg allergies, though.

The severity and reactions to eggs can vary from person to person. Symptoms can include hives or inflammation of the skin, nasal congestion and sneezing, digestive symptoms like belly pain, diarrhea and vomiting, as well as asthma symptoms like wheezing and chest tightness. Severe reactions can lead to anaphylaxis and require emergency treatment.