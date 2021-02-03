Hy-Vee Named National Vaccine Partner in South Dakota, Iowa

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is teaming up with 21 pharmacies around the country in the hopes of increasing access to the COVID-19 vaccine, including Hy-Vee as a national partner in both South Dakota and Iowa.

Beginning February 8, Hy-Vee is expected to begin receiving vaccine allocations directly from the CDC to help innoculate qualifying residents in South Dakota and Iowa. per each state’s vaccination guidelines. There will be an extremely limited vaccine allocation to start, with more allocations expected in the upcoming weeks.

The vaccines will be available by appointment only at select Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations. Appointments can be made through Hy-Vee’s online scheduler.

Hy-Vee operates 11 locations in South Dakota, including seven Sioux Falls stores and one each in Brookings, Vermillion, Watertown, and Yankton.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health's website, the state is currently in the first part of Phase 1D of the vaccine rollout, which includes people 65 years of age and older and those high-risk individuals.

Part two of Phase 1D will allow those with two or more underlying health conditions, educators, and funeral service workers to receive vaccinations.

