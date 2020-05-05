Hy-Vee Announces They Will Limit Meat Purchases

Yesterday the largest grocer in the area said their meat supply was stable and that purchases would not be limited. But things change quickly in the COVID age according to Dakota News Now.

Hy-Vee announced in a press release today that they would be limiting the number of meat items customers will be able to purchase in a single trip. Customers will only be allowed to buy four packages of fresh beef, ground beef, pork, or chicken. The purchase limit will begin on May 6.

Press Release Text

We continue to work with industry leaders so we are prepared for any possible fluctuations in product and can best serve our customers. At Hy-Vee, we have product available at our stores but due to worker shortages at plants as well as an increase in meat sales, customers may not find the specific items they are looking for. Because of this, we are going to put a limit on customer purchases in the meat department. Effective Wednesday, May 6, each customer will be limited to four packages of a combination of fresh beef, ground beef, pork and chicken when they checkout at all Hy-Vee locations.

As a meat hunter, this is not an immediate concern for me or my family. Working from memory, we have at least 30 pounds of roasts, steaks, and burger meat from deer and antelope I hunted from the last two years. We've been eating more of it lately being home all the time so my supply is getting a little lighter than I would like.