Huskers Unveil Plans for New $155 Million Football Facility

On Friday, the Nebraska Cornhuskers announced plans to build a brand new football facility with a price tag of $155 million.

In an effort to get on par with some of the best football facilities in the country, the Huskers are looking to step up their game on camps in Lincoln.

Included in the new facility will be a new locker room, new weight room, new meeting and medical rooms and even a outdoor practice facility.

In a day and age when recruiting is so important and the facilities and on campus experiences are so important in that process, these upgrades are a necessity.

The Athletic Department is going to try and raise $100 million of that amount via donations.

This is the latest big announcement this week for the Huskers who are hosting ESPN's College Gameday on Saturday in Lincoln prior to their game against Ohio State.