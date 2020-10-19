Huskers QB Adrian Martinez Will Keep His Starting Job Against OSU

The Nebraska Cornhuskers along with the entire Big10 conference will start their 2020 season this week after postponing the start due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Huskers will take on Ohio State and they will keep a familiar face at quarterback.

Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost announced on Monday that Adrian Martinez will be their starter on Saturday against the Buckeyes.

Martinez was pushed in a QB competition with redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey, the brother of NFL star Christian McCaffrey.

It will be interesting to see how Martinez comes out and plays against Ohio State because it has the makings for one of two responses from the Husker fan base.

Either he will play as he did in 2018 and give Nebraska a chance to upset the Buckeyes or he and the Huskers will get crushed and the fans will be calling for McCaffrey.

Hopefully, for Martinez, he will move on from the struggles of 2019 and give the Huskers the best chance at a major upset in their opening game of the season.

