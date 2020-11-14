Huskers Defeat Penn State and Grab First Win of the Season

The Nebraska Cornhuskers picked up their first victory of the season with a win over Penn State on Saturday.

Nebraska got off to a hot start with a 10-0 lead after one quarter and extended their lead to 21-6 at half.

The Huskers would hold off a second half rally from Penn State to win 30-23.

Luke McCaffrey got his first start for the Huskers and faired okay going 13-21 for 152 yards passing with one touchdown and one interception.

He did give the Huskers a boost on the ground, adding 13 carries for 67 yards and one touchdown with his legs.

It was the defense on two occasions with big stands inside their own 10 yard line that was probably the difference between a win and a loss for Nebraska.

Penn State falls to 0-4 and the Nebraska improves to 1-2 with a date on the horizon next week against Illinois.

