Maps Show What Florence’s Impact Would Look Like Around the World
By taking this image of Hurricane Florence from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, then placing it over various places around the world using a Google map set to the same scale -- it's possible to get an idea of just how mammoth this storm is.
Florence would cover Texas from El Paso to Galveston.
The same goes for most of California...
...and New England.
Here is what Hurricane Florence would look like across the globe.
Florence would stretch across the United Kingdom and would swallow Ireland entirely.
Most of Italy would be affected, as well.
As would Japan...
...and Egypt...
...and Iraq...
...and Romania, Serbia, and Bulgaria.