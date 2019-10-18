Hunting Blinds so Good Your Wife Won’t Even be Able to Find You

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.

Hunting season is upon us once again. And if you have a hunter in your household, then you know they are gearing up for hopefully another successful hunting season. Whether it's for pheasant, duck, deer or anything else they are going to need some good hunting blinds. Here are a few that Andy from HOT104.7 recommends. And these may help you be so well hidden from you know who.

1) Ameristep Care Taker Ground Blind

Amazon

Set up or takedown of this blind only takes around two minutes. It comes with tie-downs to help it stay in place when the wind gusts pick up.

2) Auscamotek Ground Blind for Turkey, Duck, Deer, Blinds

This blind is nice as there is no need to air it out beforehand. You can adjust its height and it folds down nicely to a compact camo carrying pouch with a shoulder strap.

3) GhostBlind Phantom Blind

Amazon

Is your hunter a turkey hunter? Then this blind is the one for them! It is the perfect height to use with a turkey chair comfortably.

4) Auscamotek Pop Up Ground Blind

One thing that is nice about this blind is that it has a shoot through window one each pannel.

5) Barronett Radar Ground Hunting Blind, 2 Person

More then one hunter in the family? This blind can hold two people.

Amazon