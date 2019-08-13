Hunt Safe Courses for South Dakota Youth

I heard the commercial on the radio the other day. The announcer came on saying, get your kids ready to enjoy some of the great outdoors that South Dakota has to offer. Get them involved with hunting and the HuntSafe Courses here in South Dakota.

Just hearing the commercial brought back a flood of memories. I remember taking the course myself 'years ago' in the Kennebec, South Dakota school lunchroom. Bob Hills was the instructor. I remember a lot of what was said over those days of instruction from years ago. When I heard the ad, I also thought back to taking our own kids to take the HuntSafe themselves.

If you grew up in rural South Dakota, chances are you grew up around hunting. Here's information on those first steps. From walking fields playing the role of 'bird dog,' or helping grandpa spot deer on a cold fall morning. Hunting is a tradition, built into the fabric of our lives here in South Dakota.

Here are some of the things you'll need to know for HuntSafe in South Dakota. According to gfp.sd.gov;