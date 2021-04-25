Hundreds of Josh’s Show Up for ‘Josh Fight’ in Lincoln, NE

Josh's from all over the country, randomly decided to duke it out in Lincoln, Nebraska this weekend. But there could be only one Josh, who walked away from the fight a champion in the end.

It all began around a year ago when Josh Swain, a 22-year-old college student from Arizona, challenged any and all other Josh's to a duel.

He chose Lincoln, Nebraska to be the meeting place for the 'Josh Fight' and the nation's other Josh's took notice.

This, of course, was never intended to be anything other than a joke, and a lot of hilarity ensued at the event.

The peculiar day was kicked off by Josh Swain of Arizona versus another Josh Swain, who hails from Omaha, Nebraska, in a nail-biting match of rock, paper, scissors. The face-off was one by Arizona's Josh Swain, who was then declared the "True Josh Swain".

Next up, the battle of the Josh's finally took place, with most of the crowd participating in a pool noodle competition. Josh's from all over the country went head to head, armed with these pool noodles, some of them were even dressed for the occasion as their favorite fictional heroes (in the video you'll see numerous Star Wars characters)

The main event was one by a 5 year old named (you guessed it) Josh.

Money raised from this weekend's event went to the Lincoln, Nebraska Food Bank, along with the Children's Hospital and Medical Center.

