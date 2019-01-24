Hulu Dropping Monthly Prices Days after Netflix Increases Theirs

As of January 2019, Netflix had over 139 million paid subscriptions worldwide, including 58.49 million in the United States alone so when news came down that the company is planning on raising their monthly subscription, costumers wear not happy. Now Hulu says that they are planning on lowering their prices by $2.

According to CNN, Hulu's basic plan, which includes ads, will drop to $5.99 per month, which is down from $7.99 per month. But there will be an increase on their Live TV plan which will be $45 a month, a $5 increase. The price of its on-demand plan without ads will remain the same at $12.

Netflix's most popular plan, which includes HD streaming is increasing from $11 to $13 per month. Its most expensive plan that includes 4K content is up from $14 to $16 per month, and its basic plan (no HD) goes from $8 to $9. Hulu currently has over 25 million subscribers.

