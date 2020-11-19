How You Can Make the Holidays Special for Yourself and Others

There is a kind of magic that happens when people give of themselves in ways big and small. No, it doesn't happen only at holiday time, but for some reason, acts of kindness seem magnified at this time of year. Maybe it's all the shiny decorations, or lights, emphasis on faith, or the descriptive phrase "season of giving". Who knows?

Whatever it is, it makes the holidays warmer. But this can only happen when people get involved. Whether that means sharing some time helping with a community event, holding a hand, reaching out to someone in need, or even listening to someone virtually, it all combines to make our community and our lives better.

The Helpline Center exists to bring people together for the good of all. It connects volunteers to organizations and people in need. It identifies resources and directs people to them. It saves lives.

Here are just a few of the opportunities to join with others in a collective effort toward adding magic to this holiday season.

Children's Inn/Gift Wrap Booth at the Empire Mall - This holiday tradition raises funds to support the operation of Children's Inn, the domestic abuse shelter here in Sioux Falls. This year you must be 18 or older, the number of people allowed for the shifts has been lowered and you'll be required to wear a mask. To sign up for shifts that begin December 4 and run through December 24, call (605) 338-0116.

Union Gospel Mission - They need people who can help serve a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, November 26, at noon. For information and to volunteer call (605) 334-6732.

Helpline Center - Do-It-Yourself Projects - These projects let your imagination run wild and help so many different groups of individuals. So wherever your passion lies, you're sure to find something on their list that you will love doing. From making dog and cat toys to putting together homeless care packages, making no-sew fleece blankets, winter car kits, veterans care cards, and so many more! Once you've completed these projects you can call 211 to find out where to drop off or mail them.

For more information on these and so many other volunteer opportunities, call the Helpline Center at 211, or see Helpline Center online, and on Facebook.