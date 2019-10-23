How You Can Help Someone This Week through the Helpline Center

Every time you call the Helpline Center at 211, to offer your time and talents to a person, group or organization, you are making a conscious effort to make the world just a little bit better.

There is no shortage of opportunities to do just that, in big and small ways throughout the Sioux Empire. Here are just a few ideas for you.

Pink the Rink/American Cancer Society fundraiser - This fun event is coming up this Friday, October 25, at the Premier Center during this special Stampede game. Funds raised support breast cancer programs and services. Volunteers will be raffling off pink jerseys and selling chuck-a-puck tickets (volunteers will be paired off and go through the crowd selling tickets) Volunteers will be given a free game ticket but MUST volunteer the entire game and also wear pink.

Sharing Christmas - Data entry volunteers are needed for a couple of hours a day until November 22 to collect and enter donor and recent applications into the Helpline Center database.

Embe 5K - Volunteers are needed, to help set up and take down, to be route helpers, to assist runners at the finish line and support sag walkers. This non-competitive run supports Embe's kids' running programs.

For a lot more volunteering opportunities, see the Helpline Center online, on Facebook, or call 211.