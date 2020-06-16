How You Can Get Mortgage Help from One Sioux Falls Fund

The trail of devastation the COVID-19 pandemic is leaving behind as it blazes its way across the globe is astounding and heartbreaking. The economic fallout has been painful for some and absolutely devastating for others.

We've already seen the need for food support in our area increase exponentially and the number of homeless in the U.S. is expected to rise by 45% in the next year.

The One Sioux Falls Fund was created, in response to the coronavirus crisis, by the City of Sioux Falls, local businesses, and the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation.

Its goal is to help residents of the Sioux Falls Area (Minnehaha, Lincoln, McCook, and Turner counties) to avoid evictions/foreclosures and other financial hardships if they have lost their jobs or are unable to work due to the COVID-19 situation.

One Sioux Falls Fund is now accepting home mortgage assistance applications using the following criteria:

To qualify, you must have been employed and lost hours/wages due to COVID-19.

Applicant’s monthly mortgage payment must be $2,000 or less to be eligible.

Applications need to be submitted by June 24, 2020, at 5:00 PM to be considered.

Applicants will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis and funds are limited, so the sooner you apply, the better.

You can find home mortgage assistance applications online at One Sioux Falls Fund/Helpline Center.

If you have questions or need more information on the One Sioux Falls Fund you can call the Helpline Center at 211 or email them at need@helplinecenter.org.

Source: One Sioux Falls Fund/Helpline Center