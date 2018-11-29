How Would You Like To Have Breakfast With Santa In Sioux Falls?

One of the great things about Christmas time in Sioux Falls is that you can have Breakfast with Santa and experience a winter wonderland at the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum.

Breakfast with Santa 2018 is Saturday, December 8 from 8 am - 1 pm! Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus and see the Zoo all decked out with a variety of holiday decorations and themed trees.

Activities include:

• Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus.

• Enjoy a sweet treat.

• Listen to holiday carolers.

• Make fun holiday crafts.

• Get your photo taken with a holiday princess.

• Attend a Zookeeper Chat.

• Meet animals up-close and more!

Educational Animal Encounters In The Great Room

Check out the times you can meet Education animal ambassadors and discover what animals would have for Breakfast with Santa.

• 8:30 a.m.

• 9:30 a.m.

• 10:30 a.m.

• 11:30 a.m.

• 12:30 p.m.

Zookeeper Chat Schedule

• 10:00 a.m. – Snow Monkeys

• 11:00 a.m. – Brown Bears

• 12:00 p.m. – Reindeer

• 1:00 p.m. – Asian Cats

So bring your wish list and come to Breakfast with Santa at the Great Plains Zoo! The event is free with Zoo admission. Breakfast with Santa is an indoor event except for the Zookeeper Chats which will be taking place outdoors.