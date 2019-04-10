How Will Travel Be Affected in Southeast South Dakota?

Southeastern South Dakota may not see the overall full force of this bomb cyclone but it will have an impact on road conditions. The Minnehaha County Highway Department issued a statement saying roads continue to be prepped and advise motorists to use caution while traveling.

Counties in southeast South Dakota are preparing for a significant winter weather event this week. Several inches of precipitation are expected in the form of rain, snow and ice beginning on Wednesday and ending on Friday.

County highway departments have been battling flooding throughout the last several weeks and many roadways are currently closed due to flooding or damages due to flooding.

Road conditions are expected to significantly impact the ability for highway departments to clear snow this week. Motorists are encouraged to keep updated on current weather conditions and road conditions by contacting local highway departments.

Motorists are also encouraged to use State highways and the interstate system if possible and to use caution when traveling.

Source: Sara Zishka, Minnehaha County