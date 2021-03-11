How Will This Weekend’s Storm Affect South Dakota?

If you've lived in South Dakota long enough you know that March weather can be beautiful with warm temps - or a raging snowstorm that stops us in our tracks. It's the latter this weekend for the western side of the Rushmore State.

Meteorologists are calling it a "monster storm" that is brewing that will start in the Colorado Rocky Mountains where it could break all-time records in some cities. The storm will continue to move west and severely impact Rapid City where early models show 2 feet + of snow.

"2 to 3 feet of snow may be common. There's even some chance that isolated locations will pick up as much as 50 inches of snow during this elongated, six-day series of weather events." ~ Jeff Baradelli, CBS News

While Sioux Falls may only receive a couple of inches this weekend, travel may be severely hampered to the west, especially Colorado where cities like Boulder could receive 76" of snow in a 24-hour period.

The National Weather Service (NWS) already gave it a name: Winter Storm Xylia.

AccuWeather says that Denver could see the biggest storm since 1885 and should prepare for 3 feet of snow with high winds.

For this weekend, the NWS predicts the best chance for snow in Sioux Falls to be on Sunday night into Monday.

It remains to be seen how this will pan out, but for now, there may be better weekends ahead to see Mt. Rushmore on a sightseeing tour.

