How will COVID-19 Effect Your Thanksgiving and Christmas

Here we are, at the beginning of the most celebrated months of the year with Thanksgiving and Christmas approaching. Bringing some levity to the table, you may want to replace those holiday napkins at the dining table to turkey-themed masks. But please don’t think you have to carry that over to when you begin to decorate for Christmas.

You will have plenty of time in the next two months to mull over how to enjoy this special time. Just don’t go off the rails for a quick chuckle. I would think that most of us have now adapted to the coronavirus and what it has taught us about proper hygiene and social distancing. Your common sense will continue to play a big role in how this holiday season can be enjoyed by everyone who comes to celebrate.

And what will you be doing for the next two months? Let’s take a look at the checklist:

Black Friday

More football

Shopping for two, maybe three big holiday gatherings

Thanksgiving

More football

Decorating the Christmas tree

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Day-after-Christmas-shopping

Gift returns

New Year’s Eve celebrations

And, more football

By the way, when you are planning your gift shopping, have you been listening to this radio station? Supporting our local businesses even with a gift card is one of the best ideas we have for you.

Happy Thanksgiving and Merry Christmas!