Rapid City will host this year's combined state wrestling tournament. If you aren't making the trip, here's how you can watch along.

The state wrestling tournament begins on Friday (February 22) at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. The first session will see matches begin at 11:00 AM CT for both classes. At 3:45 PM CT, the second session of the day will start and feature the parade of athletes and 1st round consolation, quarterfinal, and then 2nd round consolation matches.

Semifinal action will take place on Saturday (February 23) starting at 11:00 AM CT. Consolation matches will continue through the day. The second session on Saturday will begin around 5:00 PM CT with the place matches, and the championship bouts will begin at approximately 7:30 PM CT.

With as many as eight matches going on at the same time, individual cameras will be set up to broadcast each of them. The SDHSAA has contracted with Track Wrestling to live stream matches again this tournament. Track Wrestling also has all the brackets and stats for the entire weekend.

South Dakota Public Broadcasting will televise the championship on Saturday night on SDPB1.

The combined state wrestling championships return to Sioux Falls in 2020.