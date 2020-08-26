How to Watch Sioux Falls High School Sporting Events This Fall

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sioux Falls schools will be limiting attendance at sporting events this fall. Here's how you can watch the games.

Sioux Falls School District announced that they will open the school year in "Tier 3" of its "Return to Play" protocols in the COVID-19 pandemic. Tier 3 allows a limited number of fans to attend Cheer/Dance, football (marching band), soccer, and volleyball games within the district.

Each rostered participant has the option to purchase four spectator passes for $20 each. That pass allows entry into all home dates for that specific sport that the student is involved in. Visiting team rostered participants will also have the option to purchase four passes for that single event only.

All high school students are eligible to attend. Home students must have an activities pass on their student I.D. while visiting students must show I.D. and purchase admission. Staff members are also able to attend with I.D.

So, what if you don't have a pass?

The Sioux Falls School District will be attempting to live stream all events through YouTube. Each public high school, along with a separate Howard Wood Field channel, has a YouTube channel dedicated to streaming all live events.

Lincoln High School

Roosevelt High School

Washington High School

Howard Wood Field

The Sioux Falls School District has also provided a website that includes the links above, along with links to all of the other schools that games will be played against. With this, fans that aren't able to attend in person won't have to miss any of the action.

More information about the "Return to Play" plan can also be found here.