How to Stop Your Glasses From Fogging When Wearing A Mask

For myself and all my four-eyed friends reading this, we know the struggle. You're about to walk into a store, put on your mask, then your glasses start to fog up. You adjust your glasses, maybe move them to the bottom of your nose, but nothing works. It can be super frustrating, mainly because it's almost impossible to see anything when your glasses are foggy. But there are a few things you can do to make sure your spectacles stay clear when you're out and about.

Soap and Water: Those who work in the health care industry have known about this move for quite some time. Just mix some dish soap with water and use a soft cloth to wipe them down. After drying, the soap should leave a thin layer of film that can create a temporary barrier for you while you're wearing a mask.

Use Tape: This one's easy. Just put a piece of scotch tape on the top of your mask, where it sits on your nose. This blocks some of the moisture that gets through and causes your glasses to fog in the first place.

Use Your Glasses to Block Your Mask: This one isn't the best of the three options, but if you're in a pinch, it can help you out more than doing nothing at all. Simply, place your glasses over your mask, around the bridge of your nose, and hope for the best!

So, which one works the best? Test out these hacks and find out for yourself!