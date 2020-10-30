How to Stop Your Car Windshield From Fogging up

We've all been there. You're in a big hurry, jump in your car, and your windshield is completely fogged up on the inside. Next time you're in a bind like that, try this simple trick for a fog-free windshield.

It's just about that time of year for snow, ice, rain, and every other kind of precipitation to be a daily part of our lives for the next five months. Our cars take in almost constant moisture from every angle during the winter months, and that includes the inside of your car windshield. Sometimes, no matter what you do with your defrost/heat you can't get the fog on your car windows to disappear.

So what's the trick for a fog-free windshield? Here's what you'll need:

Kitty Litter

Two socks

Tape

Then simply pour one cup of kitty litter into a sock, tape it off, then tie the second sock around for extra protection. Place your sock on the dashboard of your car and it will instantly soak up any excess moisture in your vehicle.

I've tried this and it works really well! Check out the video below for a closer look.

Story Credit: LET ME KNOW