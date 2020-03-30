How to Stay Safe from COVID-19 While Pumping Gas

Social distancing will undoubtedly be the catchword for 2020, as we all spend copious amounts of time on our own. During this unprecedentedly difficult situation, there will still be times when you need to get groceries, medication, or other supplies.

This will necessitate driving and eventually, you'll end up a service station. Consumer Reports (CR) auto experts have a shortlist of things for us to do to mitigate the risk of contracting the coronavirus while pumping gas. It does involve preparation and thinking ahead. Which might be the most difficult part.

Since the evidence varies as to how long the current coronavirus lives on different surfaces, it is best to be cautious.

The tools in your illness-avoidance arsenal include:

Disinfectant wipes in your vehicle to wipe pump handles and keypad before you even begin the fueling process.

Disposable nitrile or latex gloves in your car to wear when grabbing the pump handle, if you can't find any right now, and paper towels are available at the service station, use one of them.

Do the same with the keypad when entering payment information

When finished, carefully remove the gloves turning them inside out as you roll them off your hands and throw them away.

Use hand sanitizer before you get back in your vehicle, or use an additional disinfectant wipe for your hands and the door handle on your vehicle, as well as your steering wheel

Again, all of this means you need to prepare and have a personal procedure before you head to the gas station.

Source: Consumer Reports

