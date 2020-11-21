How to Report Those Nasty Potholes

Can you believe how nice the weather outside is for November? It's just beautiful.

But with the nice weather outside and no snow or ice on the ground, now is the time to report those potholes you drive over during your commutes.

Reporting potholes to the city of Sioux Falls is quite simple.

You have two options, you can either make a phone call or submit a report online HERE.

For making a phone call you can call the Pothole Hotline (605-367-8002).

Sioux Falls residents are encouraged to call in any potholes they see throughout the city on the roadways.

If you are looking to report general street maintenance, you can also call in these requests as well by reaching out to 605-367-8255.

Source: SiouxFalls.org