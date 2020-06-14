How to Quickly Treat Sunburn

In the summertime, it is difficult to make sure you have applied enough sunscreen all over the body. Making sure that you reapply sunscreen is also a pain especially when you are swimming or enjoying water activities.

Sometimes a painful sunburn is inevitable even when you apply sunscreen everywhere. Nonetheless, that is what aloe vera gel is for right? But here are some other helpful tips for treating painfully red sunburns that help the skin affected heal and feel better quicker according to The American Academy of Dermatology.

Take frequent cold or cooler temperatures showers and baths to relieve pain on the surface of the sunburnt skin.

Using an all-natural body lotion/moisturize that contains also or soy will also help to soothe the burning feeling.

This comes a given but definitely drink more water while your skin is healing.

If your skin does blister, make sure to not pick or peel it and leave it alone to heal by itself.

Taking some Ibuprofen can help with pain relief as well.

Over the next few days, make sure to wear long shelves and pants that cover the sunburnt skin. It's a good idea to 'test' the clothing to make sure that no sunlight can penetrate it by holding the clothing up to a window and if no sunlight gets through it your good to go.

Below is a video that is also helpful when treating a sunburn from the American Academy of Dermatology: