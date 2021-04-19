How To Prepare For The Sioux Falls Skedaddle Half Marathon

The Sioux Falls Skedaddle takes place in a matter of days. Runners throughout the City of Sioux Falls are lacing their shoes for the half marathon on Sunday, April 25th.

The 605 Running Company is super excited to be hosting this race weekend live and in-person. Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic forced many races like the Sioux Falls Skedaddle to be canceled or postponed. Now, "the people's race of South Dakota" is back and bigger than ever!

Running 13 miles is not an easy task. It takes a toll on someone's body, but there are ways to prepare for the big race.

For anyone who isn't aware, I am running in the Sioux Falls Skedaddle for the first time. I'm nervous, but Coach Jacqui Meadors from the 605 Running Company has guided me through this journey!

Coach Jacqui has all of the tips and tricks any runner needs when they are preparing for the Sioux Falls Skedaddle or other half or full marathon races. Some of Coach Jacqui's tips include:

1. Relax-This week is all about relaxing. You should run short distances to stay loose.

2. Sleep-This helps a runner have a great mental state. Running a marathon takes a lot of endurance and you need the proper rest to prepare for that.

3. Eat Smart- Food is your friend and fuel! However, it's not a bad idea to avoid high fiber foods and anything fried.

4. Get off Your Feet-Keep your normal routine, but sit down whenever you can. Put your feet up for as long as you can.

5. Study The Course-Sioux Falls is fortunate to have miles of wonderful bike paths. The Sioux Falls Skedaddle route includes some parks like Yankton Trail Park and all the way to Cherry Rock. If you have the chance, walk some of the course.

6. Try Nothing New-Stick to your normal race workouts. Now is not the time to change your diet, shoes, or even your shirt.

7. Reflect- Be proud of yourself. You have trained long and hard for the race. It's your moment to shine!

The race weekend fun starts on Saturday, April 24th at 10 AM with the 60.5 Move Expo. The 60.5 Move Expo was added this year to build momentum for the Skedaddle and encourage the spirit of friendship within the community. All activities will take place on the main stage. Half-marathon participants may also begin picking up their race day packets on Saturday. Yummy concessions will be available until 5 PM for all attendees. The much anticipated Sioux Falls Skedaddle race kicks off at 7 AM on Sunday, April 25th. The 13.1 mile run starts and ends on Phillips Avenue near Fawick Park. The runners will race through Downtown Sioux Falls, various neighborhoods, and the city’s scenic bike trails.

You can listen to Coach Jacqui's entire interview about the Sioux Falls Skedaddle and the 605 Running Company here:

Good luck to all the runners! I'll be right there with you running! We can do this!