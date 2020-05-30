How to Make a Resturant Quality Bloody Mary

I use to work in a bar as a server for three and a half years during my time in college on the weekends and in between classes.

I also bartended and let me tell you that bartending is a true art form as you have to memorize what all goes into numerous drinks and the amounts that should be poured into the glass.

I have come to love bloody marys but funny enough, only the bloody marys at the bar I worked at. Every restaurant and bar that offered a bloody mary I tried it but they either had too much of one ingredient or not enough of another.

About a year, I have come up with a recipe that replicates the bloody mary I have come to love. My family and friends ask for me to make it for them often and I am happy to share it with you! Here are the ingredients:

Now when I go into layering my bloody marys I always add the ice first followed by some pickle juice, followed by the Tito's, my Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, lime juice (from either the lime wedge or the juice bottle) and then I add my bloody mix into the glass.

I stir all my liquids so to speak together then I add my carrot and celery sticks, olives, and I lay a pickle spear over the rim of the glass and add some cajun seasoning onto the pickle spear.

There ya have it and keep in mind that one of these cocktails can cost anywhere from $6-$9 at a local bar and you just recreated it at home. Feel free to add some cheese cubes on a toothpick or a jalapeno pepper as a form of garnish as well.

Happy sipping!