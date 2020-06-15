How To Help South Dakota Kids In Hungriest Time of Year

For children around the country, summer is the hungriest time of year. And now with the COVID-19 pandemic and with the closing of schools summer started even earlier. It also caused widespread job losses filling every day with worries about money and food for our community’s parents.

In summers past, parents struggled to replace school-provided meals. Now, it simply isn’t possible. Backpack distributions ended in March and the pandemic has made distributing food even more difficult.

Right now kids and families in South Dakota really need your help. Feeding South Dakota is gathering every possible resource to safely feed families but they can’t do it without you.

The supply chain is thin, and non-perishable foods are almost nonexistent throughout its network. If you’re wondering how to help, your monetary donation can be the key to a family’s relief. Check out this math: If every $1 you give helps provide 3 meals, $28 can help feed a family of 4 for a week.

Feeding South Dakota is the only statewide hunger-relief organization. They are helping to fight hunger for children, seniors, and families every day. You can help by giving whatever you can at feedingsouthdakota.org.