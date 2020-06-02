How to Enroll in the Sioux Falls Public School System?

Usually when families are looking to relocate to another city one of the first duties is to inquire about the school system for their children. And during these times hoping to one day be able to walk into a school's classroom again. Think of getting your kids signed up as the adult version of going into the Army: birth certificate, immunization record, and address.

The Sioux Falls School District (SFSD) has certain criteria that parents need to follow if enrolling in a school. You shouldn't be too worried however since our school system has an Online Registration System that will help you along the way. And on the SFSD site, you will find a checklist on what you will need at the beginning of registration.

Are your kid’s immunizations up to date? Now would be a good time to check on that. The SFSD requires all students entering 6th grade have one dose of Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis (Tdap) vaccine on or after the 11th birthday; and one dose of Meningococcal (MCV4) vaccine on or after the 11th birthday.

New school boundaries have been making headlines the past few months and you should know where the schools are located, what district you will be in, and about the two new schools being built.

You may also be asking yourself about food service, busing, and after school programs.

And on another topic, open enrollment. Open enrollment applications will start being accepted for the succeeding school year beginning December 1 of the prior school year. If December 1 falls on a weekend, then it would be the following Monday. Open enrollment applications for the succeeding school year will not be accepted prior to that date. Applications for open enrollment are available at all Sioux Falls Public Schools or at the Instructional Planning Center at 201 East 38th Street.

Welcome to Sioux Falls!