After a long winter of being cooped up in your house, it feels good to get back outside. Most of all, the change of scenery is really delightful.

After seeing nothing but white snow from one edge of the property to to the other, we now see grass, plants, shrubs and flowers. There's a lot of enjoyment in having a good looking lawn.

In order to have our hard earned property at it's best, most people depend on a lawn service for help. I work out in my yard every day that I can. But I pay a professional lawn service to apply my fertilizer and chemicals for my grass.

Choosing the right one can be a challenge. There are many reliable lawn service companies out there, but there are also some that are just out to take people’s money.

When you set out to beautify your lawn, we suggest to follow these tips from the Better Business Bureau:

Request a lawn inspection and cost estimate. Companies that quote a price without actually seeing your lawn can’t be totally sure what your lawn needs.

Get more than one quote. You should always shop around for the best value, and make sure all bids consider the same set of criteria.

Ask for references and photos of previous work . If the company has done landscaping work nearby, consider visiting the location to see their work for yourself. Don't be afraid to contact and question references they might tellyou something a Google search didn't

Get specific about pricing. Make sure you've clarified in writing whether you're paying for a one-time project or ongoing maintenance and the amount and frequency of payments. Hash out other details, for instance: What happens if it rains the day someone is supposed to mow your lawn? Who bags the clippings? Is there an extra charge for that?

Check for company insurance. Does the company provide liability and workman's compensation insurance to protect you if there's an accident on the job?

Clarify timing and safety precautions. Will the work be done while you're at home or away? If the company is applying pesticides to your lawn, do you need to do anything to protect your family or pets?

Get everything in writing . To protect yourself as a consumer, make sure every part of your agreement is written down and contains all promises made and topics discussed. Look for guarantees and refund policies, and get copies of anything you sign, including receipts and don't lose them later.