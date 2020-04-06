How to Avoid Weight Gain While Self-Quarantined. Good Luck

I wrote an article on dealing with stress and anxiety while social distancing, last week. I have been trying diligently to follow some of those guidelines myself. Beginning with sticking to a basic routine.

I still get up at the same time, make my bed, start the coffee, and get dressed. I initially debated the "all dressed up & nowhere to go" thing in my head and decided it would provide much-needed structure. My only clothing concession to working at home is dressing very casually in comfy pants & slippers.

I also shoveled out space in my spare bedroom and turned it back into the office space that it used to be. Not only does it give me a designated space in which to work, but at the end of the day, I can leave the workday all in that room.

Now when it comes to the desire to placate stress and anxiety with comfort food, that is a harder task. There are times throughout the day when I can almost hear the Cheez-its calling me from the top of the fridge, the caramel-coconut Oreos from the pantry, and, the cheese sticks in the meat drawer have my number too.

Of course, a healthy diet supports our immunity, so apparently, it may be necessary to eat a few less nachos. There again, I'm trying to stick to some suggestions the experts have for us.

Buy healthy staples including frozen and canned veggies & fruits, nuts, canned fish, whole-wheat pasta, etc.

If you just gotta have Fritos, or other chips, cookies, etc., don't eat them out of the bag. Take a serving of whatever you're craving, put it on a plate, and sit down to eat it.

Allow yourself one treat a day. (Well, there goes my Reese's Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter thin at breakfast!)

Make being healthy your goal. If it wasn't before this crisis, maybe now is the perfect time.

Be kind to yourself. If you don't adhere to all this advice, you certainly won't be alone, so cut yourself some slack. I plan to. (Okay, I added that one).

Source: Today Health

