How South Dakota Treats Working Moms

It is hard to believe we are in the middle of 2019 and we're still trying to figure out; why women make less money than men for the same jobs, if women still have to choose between career and family, and what , ( if anything ) we're doing about these social issues which have been around since the 1940s.

With all of that being said, as with many issues, it may depend on where you live. With Mother's Day coming up this weekend, the number-crunchers at the financial website, WalletHub have again taken it upon themselves to create a portrait of the Best and Worst States for Working Moms.

For us here in South Dakota, we come out just about in the middle-of-the-pack state-wise. Our overall ranking was 23rd. To make these determinations WalletHub looked at 3 key categories, 1) child care, 2) professional opportunities and 3) work-life balance.

Within those categories, they examined contributing factors like, day care quality, child-care costs, child-care center accreditation, gender pay gaps, median salaries for women and how much income they need to be secure, poverty rates, commute times, length of work weeks, and parental-leave policies.

South Dakota's child care rank was 26th, professional opportunity 16th, and work-life balance rank was 24th.

I guess our philosophy in the short-term should be, "Hey, at least we're not Mississippi, Idaho, South Carolina, Alabama, or Louisiana!" The five states that ended up at the bottom of the study.

To see the complete study see WalletHub .

