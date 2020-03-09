How South Dakota is Preparing for the Coronavirus

Even though South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem says, “There is a low risk for South Dakotans to become infected with coronavirus,” some may say it's just a matter of when. Noem, along with more than 600 South Dakota health professionals gathered last week to discuss statewide efforts to prepare for COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus.

South Dakota Department of Health Secretary (SDDOH) Kim Malsam-Rysdon says, “For the general public, the immediate health risk from COVID-19 is low. However, we know that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. South Dakotans can help stop the spread of germs by washing hands often, covering coughs and sneezes, cleaning surfaces regularly, and staying home if you are sick.”

What is the state of South Dakota doing to proactively protect and prepare South Dakota for coronavirus?

Commissioned an agency taskforce for coordination and planning with partners and other state agencies

Developed an action plan for information management, incident management, and monitoring for persons at risk of infection

Communicated regularly with healthcare providers across the state, especially as it relates to coordinating with the CDC

Developed capacity at the State Public Health Laboratory to test for the virus that causes COVID-19

Launched a COVID-19 website to keep South Dakotans up-to-date on current situations

To date, there are no cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota. To learn more about the state’s efforts surrounding coronavirus, visit the Department of Health website.

