How Slow Can You Go? The Top 12 Slowest New Cars

0 to 60 is a good gauge of how quick a car is and it's how carmakers brag up their performance models. After all, it takes a lot of horsepower and torque to get a car to 60 miles per hour in a hurry.

For me, I don't care if a car can do 200 miles per hour, I want to know how quick it is to 60 and then how quickly it covers a quarter-mile. You can't legally drive 200 on a public road, but getting to 60 as quickly as you can is fun.

For instance, the 707 horsepower Dodge Challenger Hellcat and the 2020 Chevy Corvette each go 0 to 60 in under 3 seconds. That's very, very quick.

Today, there are plenty of midsized, four-door sedans that can do 0 to 60 in under 6 seconds. Some "performance cars" from the 80s couldn't even hit 6 seconds and a typical sedan back then took as much as 15 seconds to reach 60.

In 2020, the slowest new car for sale today is faster than the average sedan of the 80s. We have come a long way.

Now, take all that I just typed and throw it out the window. In this article, we're talking about the slowest cars, the vehicles that take the longest to go 0 to 60. Not all drivers are like Vin Diesel in Fast and the Furious and "live their life a quarter-mile at a time." Most people prefer comfort and practicality over face bending speed and here is the list to prove it. Some of these models are the best selling in their class.

The top 12 slowest cars as tested by Motortrend: