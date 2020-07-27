How Often Has Bigfoot Been Spotted in South Dakota?

Whether or not you believe in Bigfoot or Sasquatch, there's no denying that the existence of this half-man/half-beast has been the subject of conversation for the better part of 180 years when reports of this creature first surfaced in the Pacific Northwest back in the 1840s.

And while there's never been any definitive proof of Bigfoot, except for a grainy photograph or shaky home movie, one thing is certain - all 50 states have reported sightings over the years - including South Dakota.

According to numbers compiled by the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization (BFRO), the Mount Rushmore State is on the board with 19 reported Bigfoot encounters over the years.

And while that number may be disturbing to some, it's among the fewest sightings in America, the ninth-lowest to be exact.

SatelliteInternet.com

STATES WITH THE FEWEST BIGFOOT SIGHTINGS

Rhode Island - 5 (tie) Delaware - 5 North Dakota - 6 Nevada - 9 Vermont - 10 Nebraska - 15 New Hampshire - 16 Maine - 17 South Dakota - 19 Mississippi - 23

And while the majority of Sasquatch sightings have come in West Coast states (Washington, California, Oregon), this legendary beast has been making the rounds with states like Ohio. Illinois, Texas, and Michigan all reporting in excess of 200 sightings.

STATES WITH THE MOST BIGFOOT SIGHTINGS

Washington - 676 California - 445 Florida - 328 Ohio - 302 Illinois - 296 Oregon - 254 Texas - 246 Michigan - 220 Missouri - 154 Georgia - 132

If you're looking to increase your chances of crossing paths with Sasquatch, you can sign up for one of BFRO's upcoming Bigfoot Expeditions in September in Southern New York and in October in New Jersey.