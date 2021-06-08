How Often Do South Dakota Drivers Wash Their Cars?

South Dakota is really feeling the heat. This week alone, the temperatures are going to be in the 90s! Since we can officially throw our winter jackets in the closet, this also means it's nice enough to wash our cars on a regular basis. Well...for some of us at least.

According to The Drive, it's generally a good idea to wash your car every two weeks. Some drivers wash their cars more than that, as often as once a week and sometimes even more frequently! When I asked South Dakota drivers how often they washed their vehicles, their responses included:

I wash mine at the beginning of each of the 4 seasons, unless it gets super muddy or I've been driving a lot on gravel roads.

We have an unlimited membership at Silverstar. I try to wash our two cars at least once a week.

Once a week.

You’re supposed to wash it?

When it was new, every week. Now when a bird leaves me a present! Not enough.....try twice a month depends on how many bugs find me.

We all know the reasons why it's important to wash your car in the winter. The top reason being the nasty salt that is used to melt the ice and snow on the roads. That salt can actually harm the finish on your car if it's not cleaned in a timely manner.

So why should you wash your car regularly during the summer? Well, some reasons are obvious while others are so subtle that you probably don’t even realize these things could damage the paint as well as the overall condition of the car’s body.

The Drive lists some of the common reasons to wash your car in warmer weather:

Animal droppings

Dirt and mud

To remove bugs and other insects

Rain

Tree sap

Pollen

Brake Dust

All of the reasons listed definitely apply to vehicles in South Dakota. There are hundreds of dirt roads in the state, bugs are flying everywhere especially in the rural parts of the state, and tree sap could be a concern. Although we are currently experiencing drought-like conditions, when it does rain, it’s usually time for a car wash. A light rain even leaves those unattractive spots all over cars that have been sitting outside.

So how often do you wash your car? Do you think you could wash it more often than you do?

