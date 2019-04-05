How much TV do you watch each day? Verizon released an interesting survey about which states watch the most TV. They also covered some other stuff like:

“Sitcom” is the most popular TV genre in the US.

Minnesota, Vermont, and Maine lead the US in least-watched TV.

West Virginians watch TV an average of 4.5 hours a day, adding up to 1,642.5 hours a year. In that amount of time, you could watch all eight seasons of Friends 13 times.

California, Alaska, Utah, and Colorado, have the most state parks and watch significantly less TV than the rest of the country.

The Top 5 States that watch the MOST TV are:

West Virginia – 4:30 Delaware – 3:47 Louisiana – 3:41 Oklahoma – 3:36 Nevada – 3:34

5 States that watch the LEAST TV are:

Utah – 2:13 Maine – 2:17 Vermont – 2:19 Alaska – 2:20 Colorado – 2:28 Hawaii – 2:32

Here's how much South Dakota and our neighbors are watching TV every day:

South Dakota – 3:02

Minnesota – 2:33

Iowa – 3:07

Nebraska – 2:59