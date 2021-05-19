How Much House Does $2 Million Buy In Sioux Falls?

The Spring Parade of Homes is upon us and with home prices in the Sioux Falls area higher than they probably ever have been, I was wondering what one million dollars would buy. Turns out there are several properties in Sioux Falls that are over a million, so I bumped up the price to two million and found two. One of them is pending so I will feature the other home that is still available.

This home is described by the agent as a "Sleek and Sophisticated Showcase Beauty in Coveted Timber Oak Estates." The home was built in 2012 and sits on over one acre near Western Avenue and 85th Street.

The money is in the details of this Cape Cod-inspired home. I'm very keen on woodwork in a high-end home and this one does not disappoint. The exposed beams in the 16-foot ceiling of the main living room appear to reclaimed wood, though I can't verify that. They do have an aged look. Exquisite woodwork frames the floor-to-ceiling windows.

The agent says natural light floods the kitchen. Woodwork is once again the main draw here with custom cupboards. The kitchen features a separate butler's pantry.

The lower level should be called the "entertainment level" because it features a game room, theater, wet bar, and wine cellar with a tasting room. Custom woodwork is all throughout the lower level. An 800 square foot in-house gym is above the four-car garage.

The home is 7,301 square feet with six bedrooms and five bathrooms. It's in the Harrisburg school district. The asking price is $1,995,000. That works out to an estimated $10,000 per month on a 30-year mortgage with a 20% down payment.

Cape Cod Home