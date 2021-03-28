How Much Easter Candy Can You Eat for 100 Calories?

If your bunny is one of those yummy Lindt dark chocolate ones, (like the one sitting on my piano right now) you can barely eat the head and one of its ears (yeah, like that's going to happen!) for 100 calories. That's the bad news.

The good news is, you can eat 6 Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs, (the hard-shelled small ones, not the chocolate-covered egg-shaped ones, sorry), 3 and 1/2 Peeps, (if you love them as I do), 25 Jelly Belly Jelly Beans, 3 Nestle Crunch Nest Eggs, or 2 Ghiradelli Milk Chocolate Bunnies

Of course, there is always the option of throwing caution and moderation to the wind and eating the whole "wabbit" from toes through tips of ears and thinking about it later. Much later. That has been my usual course of action since childhood. Unless of course, it is an unusually large bunny.

Consumer Reports has made a habit of showing us just how much of certain foods (salad ingredients, picnic foods, Halloween candy, etc.) can be consumed for around 100 calories. Which is very helpful when you then determine you'd rather eat 500 calories of your favorite Easter candy instead!

So, you can eat the 25 jellybeans, Reese's peanut butter eggs, almost a whole Cadbury egg, 6 Cadbury mini-eggs, and 7 peeps! Or just go for broke, eat the entire chocolate bunny (which is only 3.5 ounces, in this study, by the way) and worry about it on Monday morning.

Or, you could eat your candy, then check out the CR story on healthier Easter dinner options and put together some "good for your waistline" meals to get your blood sugar back in check.

You can see the Easter candy calorie count at Consumer Reports.

Source: Consumer Reports