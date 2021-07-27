How Much Does it Cost to Run a Fan All Night?

As summer sizzles on it can be a challenge to keep the house cool and to get a good night's sleep. The majority of Americans run a fan in their bedroom for better sleep. But how much does that cost? The good news? Not much at all.

According to Homeguides, a contemporary DC fan typically costs less than a penny per hour to run at its highest speed. Even leaving that fan on high for 24 hours per day, 7 days per week, will only cost about $5 per month.

Want to maximize the comfort with an effective cooling effect using a bedroom fan? Set a bowl of ice cubes in front of the fan every night for a makeshift air-conditioner. It really works.

Get our free mobile app

Here's another interesting fact: For every degree lower you set your air conditioner is another 4% in energy costs. Meaning that if you set your thermostat at 75 degrees instead of 71, you'll save 20% in home cooling costs.

Also, try to keep the curtains closed during the day.

The forecast for Sioux Falls is truly a scorcher. Prepare for 100 degrees on Tuesday, and 102 degrees on Wednesday. Then a cooler pattern follows with a weekend in the mid-80s.

See the Major Laws That Passed the Year You Were Born

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years