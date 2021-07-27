How Much Does it Cost to Run a Fan All Night?
As summer sizzles on it can be a challenge to keep the house cool and to get a good night's sleep. The majority of Americans run a fan in their bedroom for better sleep. But how much does that cost? The good news? Not much at all.
According to Homeguides, a contemporary DC fan typically costs less than a penny per hour to run at its highest speed. Even leaving that fan on high for 24 hours per day, 7 days per week, will only cost about $5 per month.
Want to maximize the comfort with an effective cooling effect using a bedroom fan? Set a bowl of ice cubes in front of the fan every night for a makeshift air-conditioner. It really works.
Here's another interesting fact: For every degree lower you set your air conditioner is another 4% in energy costs. Meaning that if you set your thermostat at 75 degrees instead of 71, you'll save 20% in home cooling costs.
Also, try to keep the curtains closed during the day.
The forecast for Sioux Falls is truly a scorcher. Prepare for 100 degrees on Tuesday, and 102 degrees on Wednesday. Then a cooler pattern follows with a weekend in the mid-80s.
