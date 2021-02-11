In 2020, we learned that basically anything in life can happen on a virtual platform such as school, work, grocery shopping, and even live concerts. But let's face it, being with each other virtually is just not the same. We all want to be together again to enjoy life and what it has to offer.

One guilty pleasure that we all tend to allow ourselves to enjoy is reality television. One of my favorite reality shows is called "Long Island Medium" on TLC. In the long-running series, Psychic Medium Theresa Caputo channels loved ones who have passed on from this life and allows people on Earth to reconnect with him or her.

Now before we go any further, let me explain what a Medium actually is. According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, a Medium is "an individual held to be a channel of communication between the earthly world and a world of spirits." So how is this any different from a psychic? Merriam-Webster Dictionary explains psychics are "sensitive to nonphysical or supernatural forces and influences: marked by extraordinary or mysterious sensitivity, perception, or understanding." In other words, psychics tend to tell others more about the future than the beyond.