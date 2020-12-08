How Much Does a Peloton Bike Cost?

There are some businesses that have thrived during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Peloton Bike is one of them.

A really cool and high-quality exercise bike that brings real-life trainers into your living room with live and on-demand workouts is just what the Peloton Bike is all about.

With people looking to work out with many gyms closed, this bike became a hot commodity in 2020.

I've thought many times about pulling the trigger on a Peloton Bike but I have never taken the time to look into all the pricing and options.

Considering the ever-growing popularity of the Peloton Bike, how much does one actually cost?

The basic model runs about $1,900 with incremental upgrades taking the price up on average of $100-$150 per upgrade with a maximum price around $2,500.

Many other exercise bikes will range in price from $400-$1,200 which shows how the Peloton is more on an island of its own.

That said, it seems to be the best in its class and I may have to treat myself this holiday season.

In addition to the cost of the bike, there is a $39 per month cost to be a part of the Peloton network of thousands of workouts and continual live events.

For more information on the Peloton, additional pricing, and availability, you can visit their website.