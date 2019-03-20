How Much Do You Spend Each Year On Your Pet?

When I was a kid, our dog ate what we ate. Whatever was left over from supper (yes, the evening meal was supper ), well that's what our dog Sarge had for his supper. Along with, of course, whatever he might hunt down around the old farmstead.

As with so many other things, times have changed.

The Millennials aren't having kids the way previous generations did. But that doesn't mean they're socking away all their money. They're just spending it on their own 'kids'.

According to an article in Newsday , Millenials are spending up to $3,000 a year on Fido. That, my friends, is a lot more than leftover roast and gravy. When you add up high-end dog food, doggy daycare, Vet bills and even pet insurance...that comes to a pretty penny.

Millennials ( categorized here as 23-38 year olds ) spend $67 billion a year on their dogs, according to a survey by TD Ameritrade . Whew! That's a lot of Gravy Train. The survey said a Millennial dog owner will fork out an average of $1,285 on their hound.

The Baby Boomers aren't as big on dog ownership ( or cost ). 26% of dogs are owned by the Boomers, while 38% of Millennials have a pooch.

So I guess all in all, 'ol Sarge would have had a healthier and more expensive life if he were on the planet today. But you know what? He had a pretty good time back in the old days, too and lived to a ripe old age.