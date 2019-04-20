How Many Wins will the Minnesota Vikings Have in 2019?

The 2019 NFL schedules are out and now we can see the dates and opponents for each team for this year.

It is always fun to play the 'what if' game when it comes how many wins and losses each team will get by just looking at the matchups on paper.

The fun part of it for me is that I am usually wrong and I get a kick out of each year the discussions that happen from simply crowning paper champions.

So for fun sake, lets take a look at the Minnesota Vikings and see what we can come up with...

2019 Minnesota Vikings Schedule

Week 1 (Sept 8): vs. Atlanta, 12:00 - WIN

Week 2 (Sept 15): @ Green Bay, 12:00 - WIN

Week 3 (Sept 22): vs. Oakland, 12:00 - WIN

Week 4 (Sept 29): @ Chicago, 3:25 - LOSS

Week 5 (Oct 6): @ New York Giants, 12:00 - WIN

Week 6 (Oct 13): vs. Philadelphia, 12:00 - WIN

Week 7 (Oct 20): @ Detroit, 12:00 - WIN

Week 8 (Oct 24): vs. Washington, 7:20 (Thursday Night Football) - WIN

Week 9 (Nov 3): @ Kansas City, 12:00 - LOSS

Week 10 (Nov 10): @ Dallas, 7:20 (Sunday Night Football) - LOSS

Week 11 (Nov 17): vs. Denver, 12:00 - WIN

Week 12 (Nov 24): BYE

Week 13 (Dec 2): @ Seattle, 7:15 (Monday Night Football) - WIN

Week 14 (Dec 8): vs. Detroit, 12:00 - WIN

Week 15 (Dec 15): @ LA Chargers, 7:20 (Sunday Night Football) - LOSS

Week 16 (Dec 23): vs. Green Bay, 7:15 (Monday Night Football) - WIN

Week 17 (Dec 29) vs. Chicago, 12:00 - WIN

As you can see, I have the Minnesota Vikings going 12-4 in 2019.

That means a NFC North title and a trip to the postseason right?

I think another year of comfortability for Kirk Cousins and that offense along with a renewed sense of urgency from the defense could create a special year in Minnesota.