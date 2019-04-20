How Many Wins will the Minnesota Vikings Have in 2019?
The 2019 NFL schedules are out and now we can see the dates and opponents for each team for this year.
It is always fun to play the 'what if' game when it comes how many wins and losses each team will get by just looking at the matchups on paper.
The fun part of it for me is that I am usually wrong and I get a kick out of each year the discussions that happen from simply crowning paper champions.
So for fun sake, lets take a look at the Minnesota Vikings and see what we can come up with...
2019 Minnesota Vikings Schedule
- Week 1 (Sept 8): vs. Atlanta, 12:00 - WIN
- Week 2 (Sept 15): @ Green Bay, 12:00 - WIN
- Week 3 (Sept 22): vs. Oakland, 12:00 - WIN
- Week 4 (Sept 29): @ Chicago, 3:25 - LOSS
- Week 5 (Oct 6): @ New York Giants, 12:00 - WIN
- Week 6 (Oct 13): vs. Philadelphia, 12:00 - WIN
- Week 7 (Oct 20): @ Detroit, 12:00 - WIN
- Week 8 (Oct 24): vs. Washington, 7:20 (Thursday Night Football) - WIN
- Week 9 (Nov 3): @ Kansas City, 12:00 - LOSS
- Week 10 (Nov 10): @ Dallas, 7:20 (Sunday Night Football) - LOSS
- Week 11 (Nov 17): vs. Denver, 12:00 - WIN
- Week 12 (Nov 24): BYE
- Week 13 (Dec 2): @ Seattle, 7:15 (Monday Night Football) - WIN
- Week 14 (Dec 8): vs. Detroit, 12:00 - WIN
- Week 15 (Dec 15): @ LA Chargers, 7:20 (Sunday Night Football) - LOSS
- Week 16 (Dec 23): vs. Green Bay, 7:15 (Monday Night Football) - WIN
- Week 17 (Dec 29) vs. Chicago, 12:00 - WIN
As you can see, I have the Minnesota Vikings going 12-4 in 2019.
That means a NFC North title and a trip to the postseason right?
I think another year of comfortability for Kirk Cousins and that offense along with a renewed sense of urgency from the defense could create a special year in Minnesota.